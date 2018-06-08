Why are media veterans investing in this startup news app?

If you’re an investor, you’re always looking to figure out what is next. So it’s interesting to look at the list of investors for the new news curating platform, Zig . Last month, the Brooklyn-based company closed a $1.6 million seed round, and had a varied list of investors–many of whom hail from the old media vanguard.

Vanity Fair‘s recently departed iconic editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, for instance, invested in the company. So did Marc Cimino, chief operating officer of Universal Music Publishing, and Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBC Universal and the founder of Hollywood powerhouse CAA. “Technology can do so much good for mankind if we use it the right way,” Quincy Jones said in a statement, “and the Zig team has their finger right on the pulse.” (The music legend is also an investor.)

The problem Zig thinks it’s solving–and what the investors are betting on–is that people aren’t happy with how they find news content. It provides both a website and an app that lets users scroll down through visual-heavy, Instagram-like posts to find the news content they want to read. And it also may provide an antidote to the iron-like grip Facebook and Google, and to a lesser extent Twitter and Apple, hold over the business of news discovery.

The idea came when the cofounders–Zig CEO Josh James, president Adam Platzner, and CTO John Tornow–noticed everyone around them on apps like Instagram, scrolling endlessly through pictures and other visual content. They thought, why not tie that to the news?

“Basically, we catalog anything published anywhere,” says James. The company’s servers extracts the main images of news articles and feeds these to users in a feed; clicking on an article takes you to the publicaton’s site in an in-app browser.

“Pictures are the headline,” he says. “People have been referring to it as ‘the Instagram of news’–which we didn’t love at first.” They’ve since come around to it.

On Zig, people can either sign up for an account–which will connect with their social data to figure out the topics they like–or simply use Zig and tell it personal preferences. From there, the feed will populate news it thinks users will find relevant. Over time it will keep track of the stories each user clicked on and the ones they skipped to optimize the algorithm for each person.