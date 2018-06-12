Here’s every time Amazon has made a play for banking services

Amazon has created a voice-based digital assistant, a smart door lock, and a home security camera. So why not offer a version of home insurance that takes advantage of all that data? As The Information reported last week , that appears to be exactly what Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is interested in doing. By monitoring each aspect of a home’s security, Amazon could, in theory, offer lower premiums than established insurance providers.

The same logic applies to many of Amazon’s other forays into finance. Amazon specializes in creating tech-based ecosystems that generate valuable customer data, like online retail, online video, and the connected home. Once such an ecosystem is established, the company is well-positioned to layer on products and services that manage related payments, credit needs, or risk. That possibility has banks and other financial institutions nervously wondering how they might be able to compete with one of the most trusted brands in America.

Since March, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was exploring the introduction of a checking account, speculation about the company’s financial ambitions has reached a fever pitch. But in reality, Amazon has been quietly and deliberately entering banking for over two decades. Here, we look back at the company’s track record, which suggests that Amazon’s interest in financial services should come as no surprise to Wall Street. Bezos may never apply for a banking license, but he is actively engaged in siphoning off revenue streams that finance has long taken for granted, while asserting a primary position in customers’ banking relationships.

Every financial services product Amazon has developed in-house