Google may be hit with billions more in E.U. antitrust fines

In June of last year, the E.U. slapped Google with a record $2.7 billion fine for anti-trust practices on the grounds that the company had favored its own shopping service instead of rival shopping comparison sites. Now, Reuters reports that another massive antitrust fine from the E.U. may be heading Google’s way in mid-July.

This fine is reportedly over allegations that the company used its Android mobile operating system to beat out its rivals. The E.U. will also likely be admonished for favoring its own apps like Google Search with Android–a big competition no-no.

While the exact amount of the fine isn’t known yet, Reuters sources say the fine is “likely to top” the whopping $2.7 billion fine the E.U.’s anti-competition watchdog levied last time. No word on whether Google will try their “What about Amazon?” line of defense again.