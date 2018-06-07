If Facebook were a bar, here’s how it would keep customers drinking

Who: The Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

Why we care: Facebook is many things to many people. The source material for an Oscar-winning movie. The world champion of unnecessary notifications. A hub for your mom’s years-late movie reviews. Perhaps most prominently, though, Facebook is also a purveyor of shady methods for ad revenue and data-sharing. Since the company brings in ad revenue every time users see ads, Facebook has been experimenting with some creative ways to keep people spending time on Facebook, mainly by inflaming polarization. On Wednesday night’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah posits that it would be easier to parse Facebook’s true intentions if, instead of a website, it were a bar. The show illustrates his point with a sketch featuring correspondents Roy Wood Jr, Desi Lydic, and Ronnie Chieng, illustrating how a bar might keep customers drinking by subtly puppeteering fights between them. It’s something to keep in mind the next time you feel the need to rebut your Trump-supporting uncle rather than do literally anything else.

Check out the full video below: