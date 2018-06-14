This boot camp aims to help 10,000 female-founded businesses by 2020

There are several professions where women are still the minority: They make up only 15% of cab drivers, and only 14% of police officers. And in 2017, the percentage of startups that had at least one female founder was just 17% , a number that has plateaued since 2012.Even worse, that small handful of female founders received just 2%, or $1.9 billion, of the $85 billion total invested by venture capitalists last year.

Kathleen Griffith is trying to change those stats. By 2020, she hopes to help jump-start 10,000 female-founded businesses by offering the same brand-strategy advice and tools her company provides to big brands for female small business owners. Griffith’s consultancy, Grayce & Co, which she started four years ago, helps Fortune 500 corporations improve marketing to women through business, branding, and marketing tools. This year, she partnered with Entrepreneur to launch the Build Like A Woman platform, which offers courses that teach everything from how to create a growth forecast to a competitive landscape to a pitch deck. Students can either attend in-person weekend boot camps or opt for the online version for $99 per module (the first unit, Risk-taking and entrepreneurship, is free).

Related: This women-led VC fund wants to show the valley what real gender equality looks like

There are currently six units on the platform–Griffith says they’re continuing to expand–and each starts with a video and takes about a week to get through the coursework and complete a plan document for that given unit. At the end of the Builders program, which takes about six weeks from start to completion, the plan documents created will be used to develop two key business documents: the business plan and the pitch deck.

The units include (1) Risk-taking and entrepreneurship, (2) Intelligence, which teaches how to identify trends, direct and indirect competitors, and their impact on the business, (3) Growth, which addresses how to monetize the product or service you’re selling, what business model makes the most sense, how to set up foundational financial documents, and how to grow your offering, (4) Brand strategy, (5) Market activation, and (6) Ignite, which puts your ideas into action.

Griffith told Fast Company that democratizing these services will help clear up barricades that often hold women back from starting and growing their businesses. She remembers it being difficult to find the practical business tools she needed to start Grayce and Co., which was just an idea for five years before becoming a reality.

“You talk to so many women in this space, and these women are sitting on such powerful ideas that have the power to change lives and move markets,” says Griffith. “We want to make it easier for women who have an idea or a business that has really been sitting on their heart, have been wrestling with for a long time, to have the courage to make the leap.”