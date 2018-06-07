advertisement
It might be possible to hack airplanes in mid-flight from the ground, says security expert

[Photo: Caleb Woods/unsplash]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

If your summer plans include attending the 2018 Blackhat hacker conference, be sure to add Ruben Santamarta’s not-at-all alarming “Last Call for SATCOM Security.” Building on research first published in 2014, IO/Active cybersecurity expert Santamarta plans to explain how “entire fleets” of airplane have a security weakness that could be exploited by adversaries, according to Newsweek. That’s not all, either: apparently he will also demonstrate exactly how a plane’s WiFi network can be tampered with from land.

Read more about it at Newsweek, while we Google whether it’s possible to drive to Europe.

