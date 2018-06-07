It might be possible to hack airplanes in mid-flight from the ground, says security expert

If your summer plans include attending the 2018 Blackhat hacker conference, be sure to add Ruben Santamarta’s not-at-all alarming “Last Call for SATCOM Security.” Building on research first published in 2014, IO/Active cybersecurity expert Santamarta plans to explain how “entire fleets” of airplanes have a security weakness that could be exploited by adversaries, according to Newsweek. That’s not all, either: Apparently, he will also demonstrate exactly how a plane’s Wi-Fi network can be tampered with from land.