Is the freelance economy really shrinking?

There are fewer temporary workers today than there were in 2005, according to a much anticipated report on contingent workers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this morning. The new data offers some insight into the number of people who rely on temporary work for income, but experts say it may not paint a full picture of the changing nature of work.

As the Aspen Institute noted in a statement shared with Fast Company, “While the Contingent Worker Supplement (CWS) data shows a slight decrease in the number of workers who rely on contingent or alternative arrangements for their main job, it does not provide information about the number of workers that engage in this type of work to supplement their income.”

BLS researchers included the freelancing survey as a supplement to the monthly Current Population Survey, which goes out to 60,000 households in the United States. For the first time the CWS, which was first instituted in 1995, includes four new questions intended to study app-based labor from the likes of Uber, Lyft, TaskRabbit, and Fiverr. The last time the CWS was conducted was 13 years ago.

Related: Why the government’s new gig economy data might already be outdated

Unknown labors

Since then, work has changed significantly in ways that make “nontraditional” employment increasingly difficult to quantify. A 2016 study by economists Lawrence Katz and Alan Kruger found that 94% of the 10 million jobs added to the U.S. economy were from alternative work arrangements. That’s not to say everyone is working for Uber, though; in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis, Americans have turned to a variety of work arrangements, cobbling together full-time jobs, personal businesses, and side gigs to make ends meet.

Many of them aren’t getting traditional employment benefits as a result, exposing a significant segment of the labor force to new vulnerabilities. The nature of contract work is that it is temporary. Historically, contractors have ranged from plumbers to home designers who could set their own rates for work performed over of defined time period or for a designated type or number of tasks.

With the arrival of other app-enabled “gigs,” the definition of contract work has had to evolve. In the Uber model, a middleman sets the price of the job, collects a fee on that price, and connects an independent worker with work. Because the worker is technically self-employed (a technicality that’s now at the center of lawsuits around the country), she has to cover the costs of car insurance and maintenance, as well as her own healthcare, childcare, and work leave.