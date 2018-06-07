Watch Beats By Dre’s new World Cup ad directed by Guy Ritchie

Who: Beats by Dre, Guy Ritchie

Why we care: When Guy Ritchie is at his best–which is undoubtedly his Lock-Stock-Snatch-Rocknrolla-mode–it’s usually telling a story that involves a colorful cast of characters in a way that feels like it’s some cockney punter’s yarn, reeled off after a pint or eight. Here, our narrator tells a multi-part tale, divided up like a mixtape, each tune a different player from a different country, with various cameos sprinkled throughout. So alongside England’s Harry Kane, France’s Benjamin Mendy, Germany’s Mesut Ozil, and Brazils’ Neymar Jr., are Serena Williams, Thierry Henry, Belgium’s Eden Hazard, Spain’s David De Gea, and more. It may not equal his 2008 classic for Nike, “The Next Level,” but we still get a fun, stylish romp that just happens to feature a lot of people wearing Beats’ new Decade Collection headphones.