“Girl in the Spider’s Web” trailer is #MeToo revenge fantasy

Who: Claire Foy, and Lights Out director Fede Alvarez.

Why we care: The original Swedish title of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is Men Who Hate Women. That title now seems like an appropriate substitute for “America,” in light of recent events.

It’s been seven and a half years since cybergoth superhero Lisbeth Salander last tortured her male tormenters in the David Fincher-directed U.S. adaptation of Dragon Tattoo. Given what we now know about men like Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer, the trailer for this sequel (based on a book in the series not written by the late Larsson) now plays like a #MeToo revenge fantasy. The Crown‘s Claire Foy replaces Rooney Mara (and Noomi Rapace in the Swedish films) as Salander, and when she dishes out financial and physical damage to male abusers, she’s an avatar for all women who are more fed up than ever.

Watch the full trailer below.