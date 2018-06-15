Why Father’s Day still isn’t a big deal

If you’re a dad who enjoys Father’s Day, you can thank a woman for it. Specifically, thanks should go to Sonora Smart Dodd, the woman who founded Father’s Day in the U.S. Dodd was born in 1882 and when she was just 16, her mother died giving birth to Dodd’s fifth sibling. After that, Dodd’s father, the civil war veteran William Jackson Smart, spent his final years raising his children alone.

Because of his efforts, Dodd revered her father, and after his passing, and upon hearing of Anna Jarvis’s efforts to get her invention–Mother’s Day–national holiday status in the early 1900s, Dodd felt there should also be a national holiday that honors fathers.

But while Jarvis would succeed in getting President Woodrow Wilson to proclaim Mother’s Day a national holiday in 1914, Dodd’s efforts to get the U.S. to recognize Father’s Day as a national holiday would take almost her entire life. It wouldn’t happen until President Richard Nixon made Father’s Day a national holiday by signing a proclamation in 1972 when Dodd was 90 (she died at the age of 96).

Still, Dodd did succeed relatively early in her lifetime in getting Father’s Day recognized and celebrated in a number of areas around the country. Indeed, the first Father’s Day celebration, which Dodd is responsible for, took place on the third Sunday of June, on the 19th, in 1910 in Spokane, Washington. Yet despite existing in some form in the U.S. for 118 years now, and as a national holiday for 46 years, Father’s Day, from a business standpoint, still pales in comparison to Mother’s Day.

Dads get billions less in gifts

The National Retail Federation estimated that Mother’s Day 2018 spending would hit $23.1 billion with the average person spending $180 on mom. However, the NRF’s estimates for Father’s Day 2018 spending lags behind by billions. The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $15.3 billion on dad this year, with the average person spending $133 on their fathers. Further, while 86% of Americans celebrate Mother’s Day, only 77% of Americans are expected to celebrate Father’s Day. So why the discrepancy? It’s a question I put to Adam Ferrier, a consumer psychologist and the author of The Advertising Effect: How to Change Behaviour.

Ferrier says that from the industry side of things, marketers have been terrible at getting behind Father’s Day. He notes that while all the big festive holidays that involve mass consumption (e.g., Easter, Christmas, Mother’s Day) are supported in a large and focused way by marketers, they have been late to the party in terms of making a genuine celebration around Father’s Day–with the obvious exceptions of hardware and electronic stores and shaving supply companies.