Canada’s Senate is about to vote on a bill that would legalize cannabis

The Canadian Senate is about to vote on a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill, called C-45, would allow adults to carry small amounts of pot and sets out other parameters, including how many plants a Canadian could grow at home. If it passes, reports the Toronto Sun , Canada would be the third country to totally legalize recreational use of the plant–following Uruguay and Portugal.

While today’s vote is certainly a big one, Canadians won’t be able to light up as soon as the bill passes. After today, it would move back to the House of Commons–and potentially even come back to Senators for final wording–until legislators all agree on the law. “From where I sit, and I’m the sponsor of the bill, if it takes until the first week of October to get it all right, then we should take until the first week of October,” Senator Tony Dean told the Toronto Sun.