This inclusive bra brand wants to support every woman

The average American woman wears a size 34E bra, but they and their full-figured sisters still find it hard to find the right fit.

Just look at the biggest players on the market. Victoria’s Secret, which is still the leading underwear brand in the U.S., only offers 36 bra sizes, and most are in the smaller category. (This is obvious from the brand’s imagery, which features skinny women with small busts.) Aerie, a brand that touts inclusivity, only sells 31 sizes, while Calvin Klein has just 26—and both only offer small amounts in cup size D and E.

Thirdlove, a five-year-old premium bra brand founded by ex-Googler Heidi Zak, is working to change that frustrating reality. She tells Fast Company that today it is adding 24 new sizes, bringing the total it sells to 70. Over the course of the last year, Thirdlove has been sharing the possibility of this extended size range with customers on its website and newsletter, which has generated a whopping wait list of 1.3 million women.

“From our research, it’s clear that there’s an incredible demand for larger bras, but many brands have chosen not to bother with women with larger bodies,” says Zak.

There are many reasons the lingerie industry has been slow to respond to demand, Zak says. American women’s bodies have grown steadily over the last five decades; in the ’60s, the average bra size was a 34B. So it’s possible that the manufacturing infrastructure of many legacy brands is stuck in the past. It’s also more labor intensive to create larger-sized bras that fit comfortably. Brands need to use more fabric and padding and invest in different hardware and hooks so that the bras provide the adequate amount of support.

Related: ThirdLove spent a year designing a bra you can sleep in

It’s possible that there is also deeper bias against larger women in the lingerie industry, much like there is in the fashion industry. Even though 68% of American women are size 14 and over, many brands don’t offer plus-size versions of their garments, although this is slowly beginning to change. When I’ve spoken to industry insiders, they’ve pointed out that this is partly because brands don’t see plus-size women’s bodies as beautiful or fashionable, so they deliberately choose not to cater to them.