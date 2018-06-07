All Apple Watches are defective, alleges class-action lawsuit

A new class-action lawsuit claims that every single Apple Watch the company has made–from Series 0 to Series 3–has the same defect:

“The Watches all contain the same defect and/or flaw, which causes the screens on the Watches to crack, shatter, or detach from the body of the Watch (the ‘Defect’), through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase.”

The lawsuit was filed by a Colorado man in San Jose on June 4 and is seeking $5 million in compensation from Apple due to their alleged refusal to acknowledge the problem, reports PatentlyApple. The Apple Watch is the latest Apple product that has led to a class-action lawsuit. The company is currently facing three class-action lawsuits over the butterfly keyboard used in the MacBook Pro.