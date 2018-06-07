Instagram might launch a long-form video hub on June 20

The news comes a day after it was reported that Instagram will soon let users upload a video that is up to an hour long. Now TechCrunch is reporting that in addition to those plans, Facebook-owned Instagram will launch a curated video hub on June 20. The new hub will be similar to Facebook’s Watch or Snapchat’s Discover and offer content creators a place to show their scripted shows and music videos. The videos will be vertically oriented and support 4K resolution.
But don’t expect to see Hollywood-level shows on Instagram’s new video hub, according to sources. Instead, look for videos from content creators that are about 15 minutes in length and mirror the content frequently found on YouTube. The videos will also reportedly feature a swipe-up option to open an associated link so viewers can easily navigate to the video creator’s website or store.