Instagram might launch a long-form video hub on June 20

The news comes a day after it was reported that Instagram will soon let users upload a video that is up to an hour long. Now TechCrunch is reporting that in addition to those plans, Facebook-owned Instagram will launch a curated video hub on June 20. The new hub will be similar to Facebook’s Watch or Snapchat’s Discover and offer content creators a place to show their scripted shows and music videos. The videos will be vertically oriented and support 4K resolution.