This is how to turn your idea for change into a movement

Sometimes, an idea or cause inspires such fervent feelings and action from a large group that it becomes a movement that creates significant change in how people think, feel, and act. Over the years, movements like animal rights, corporate social responsibility, and #MeToo began as concepts and, ultimately, changed attitudes and behaviors.

Jennifer Dulski, head of groups and community at Facebook and author of Purposeful: Are You a Manager or a Movement Starter? has been witness to her fair share of movements. As the former president and chief operating officer of Change.org, a social enterprise platform that provides a venue for people to gather support for their causes, Dulski watched familiar patterns emerge in campaigns that successfully brought about significant change. And those efforts have important lessons for business leaders who want to create change.

“This is the place where often I find business leaders or individuals and companies falling down. Social organizers are really good at bringing vision to life through storytelling, and I think that’s something that business people can learn from,” she says. That boils down to a series of steps, she says. To create change in your organization, consider these priorities of successful movement-starters.

Create a clear and compelling vision

Your vision helps people understand the issue and what the benefit of change will be. The best visions have three parts, Dulski says.

Desired future. How do you want the world to look if your vision has succeeded?

How do you want the world to look if your vision has succeeded? Purpose . Share why this issue matters to you and others.

. Share why this issue matters to you and others. Story. Put a face on it through stories of challenges or triumph.

For example, organizations that have adopted parental leave, pregnancy parking spaces, mother’s rooms, or other rights or accommodations for new parents have often done so once they understood, through meaningful stories and persuasive messaging, how things could be made better. “When you hear stories of new moms sitting on toilet stalls in bathrooms to try to pump milk for their newborns, it becomes a lot easier for people to understand the vision of what you want,” she says.

Know the influencers—and what they care about

It’s not enough to know who the decision makers are—you have to know their priorities, too, Dulski adds. Too many business leaders try to “sell” an idea or change proposal without really thinking through the impact on the decision maker and what matters to them.

Dulski tells a story from early in her career when she tried to convince an executive in her company to make a big marketing expenditure. Because she was relatively inexperienced, she didn’t realize the pressure such a buy might impart on the decision maker. Now, she says, a big part of persuading people to think about taking action is understanding how to make them successful.