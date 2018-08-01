advertisement
85 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

Your creative calendar for August has arrived.

By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

The great experiment that is MoviePass appears to be floundering. Somehow, the business model of letting users see a bananas amount of movies each month for the price of about one ticket did not fatten the corporate coffers. (Don’t worry, though, the company has been justly compensated with so much of your sweet, sweet data.) Every time MoviePass appears across headlines, it’s potentially bearing news of the inevitable bottoming out. Until that day arrives, though, consider August your chance to carpe diem by seeing as many new movies as possible. It’s a great month for it, too–theaters in August will have murderous muppets, prehistoric sharks, and even a black Klansman. And if MoviePass goes under tomorrow, there are plenty of other entertainment options in store for this month. Have a look below at Fast Company‘s comprehensive creative calendar for August 2018.

MOVIES

Movies to watch at home

MUSIC

TV

Books

  • Adequate Yearly Progress by Roxanna Elden, August 1
  • Rust & Stardust by T. Greenwood, August 7
  • Heretics Anonymous by Katie Henry, August 7
  • The Third Hotel by Laura van den Berg, August 7
  • Severance by Ling Ma, August 14
  • Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, August 14
  • Ohio by Stephen Markley, August 21
  • Vox by Christina Dalcher, August 21
  • French Exit by Patrick deWitt, August 28
  • Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram, August 28
  • 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari, August 30

