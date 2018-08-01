85 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

The great experiment that is MoviePass appears to be floundering. Somehow, the business model of letting users see a bananas amount of movies each month for the price of about one ticket did not fatten the corporate coffers. (Don’t worry, though, the company has been justly compensated with so much of your sweet, sweet data.) Every time MoviePass appears across headlines, it’s potentially bearing news of the inevitable bottoming out. Until that day arrives, though, consider August your chance to carpe diem by seeing as many new movies as possible. It’s a great month for it, too–theaters in August will have murderous muppets, prehistoric sharks, and even a black Klansman. And if MoviePass goes under tomorrow, there are plenty of other entertainment options in store for this month. Have a look below at Fast Company‘s comprehensive creative calendar for August 2018.