85 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

The great experiment that is MoviePass appears to be floundering. Somehow, the business model of letting users see a bananas amount of movies each month for the price of about one ticket did not fatten the corporate coffers. (Don’t worry, though, the company has been justly compensated with so much of your sweet, sweet data.) Every time MoviePass appears across headlines, it’s potentially bearing news of the inevitable bottoming out. Until that day arrives, though, consider August your chance to carpe diem by seeing as many new movies as possible. It’s a great month for it, too–theaters in August will have murderous muppets, prehistoric sharks, and even a black Klansman. And if MoviePass goes under tomorrow, there are plenty of other entertainment options in store for this month. Have a look below at Fast Company‘s comprehensive creative calendar for August 2018.
MOVIES
- Christopher Robin, August 3
- The Darkest Minds, August 3
- Searching, August 3
- Night Comes On, August 3
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, August 3
- Never Goin’ Back, August 3
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post, August 3
- Summer of 84, August 3
- BlacKkKlansman, August 10
- Dog Days, August 10
- Elizabeth Harvest, August 10
- The Meg, August 10
- Skate Kitchen, August 10
- A Prayer Before Dawn, August 10
- Crazy Rich Asians, August 15
- Mile 22, August 17
- Blaze, August 17
- The Wife, August 17
- Minding the Gap, August 17
- The Happytime Murders, August 17
- We The Animals, August 17
- Down a Dark Hall, August 17
- Juliet, Naked, August 17
- Replicas, August 24
- Slender Man, August 24
- The Bookshop, August 24
- Destination Wedding, August 24
- Papillon, August 24
- Support the Girls, August 24
- Operation Finale, August 29
- Kin, August 31
- The Little Stranger, August 31
- Reprisal, August 31
Movies to watch at home
- Like Father, August 3 on Netflix
- Golden State Killer: Main Suspect, August 4 on Oxygen
- Demeitri Martin – The Overthinker, August 10 on Netflix
MUSIC
- YG–Stay Dangerous, August 3
- Mac Miller–Swimming, August 3
- Jake Shears–Jake Shears, August 10
- Nicki Minaj–Queen, August 10
- Jason Mraz–Know, August 10
- Blue October–I Hope You’re Happy, August 17
- Mitski–Be the Cowboy, August 17
- Animal Collective–Tangerine Reef, August 17
- Ariana Grande–Sweetener, August 17
- Cults–Motels, August 17
- Death Cab for Cutie–Thank You for Today, August 17
- Oh Sees–Smote Reverser, August 17
- Justice–Woman Worldwide, August 24
- Alice in Chains–Rainier Fog, August 24
- Interpol–Marauder, August 24
- Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood–With Animals, August 24
- White Denim–Performance, August 24
- Amos Lee–My New Moon, August 31
- Troye Sivan–Bloom, August 31
- Wild Nothing–Indigo, August 31
TV
- The Sinner, August 1 on USA
- Animals, August 3 on HBO
- Random Acts of Flyness, August 3 on HBO
- Better Call Saul, August 6 on AMC
- Lodge 49, August 6 on AMC
- Ted Bundy: Serial Monster, August 11 on Reelz
- Ballers, August 12 on HBO
- Get Shorty, August 12 on Epix
- Insecure, August 12 on HBO
- Teen Choice 2018, August 12 on Fox
- Disenchantment, August 17 on Netflix
- Sharknado 6, August 19 on Syfy
- 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, August 20 on MTV
- Mr. Mercedes, August 22 on DirecTV/AT&T
- The Innocents, August 24 on Netflix
- Greenleaf, August 28 on OWN
- Jack Ryan, August 31 on Amazon
- Ozark, August 31 on Netflix
Books
- Adequate Yearly Progress by Roxanna Elden, August 1
- Rust & Stardust by T. Greenwood, August 7
- Heretics Anonymous by Katie Henry, August 7
- The Third Hotel by Laura van den Berg, August 7
- Severance by Ling Ma, August 14
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, August 14
- Ohio by Stephen Markley, August 21
- Vox by Christina Dalcher, August 21
- French Exit by Patrick deWitt, August 28
- Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram, August 28
- 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari, August 30
[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics; Dog Days: Jacob Yakob/LD Entertainment; The Spy Who Dumped Me: Hopper Stone/SMPSP; Crazy Rich Asians: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures; Elizabeth Harvest: courtesy of IFC Pictures; BlacKkKlansman: David Lee/Focus Features; Ballers: Jeff Daly/HBO; The Little Stranger: Nicola Dove/Focus Features; Christopher Robin: Laurie Sparham; The Wife:Graeme Hunter/Sony Pictures Classics; Kin: Alan Markfield; Insecure: Merie W. Wallace/HBO]