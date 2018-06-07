Amazon’s new smart speaker is a TV streaming box, and vice versa

Amazon’s Echo speaker and Fire TV streaming player have both been hits, so now the company’s mashing them together with the Fire TV Cube .

The new $120 streaming box, which launches on June 21, is similar to the “Pendant Design” Fire TV that Amazon released last year, with the same processing power and 4K HDR video support. But instead of tucking away behind the TV, the Fire TV Cube—which is, indeed a cube—is designed to sit out in the open, and has a far-field microphone array and speaker for hands-free Alexa voice commands. It also includes an infrared emitter that can control TV volume and switch to live channels on cable and satellite boxes. The idea is that you can ask Alexa to start watching a program or channel, and the Fire TV Cube will turn on the TV, switch to the correct input, and begin playback on your behalf.

“It’s a new paradigm for how you control your TV,” says Jen Prenner, Amazon’s global head of marketing for Fire TV.

Amazon isn’t the only company looking to replace the remote control with hands-free voice commands. Google already allows users to control Chromecast devices from its Google Home speakers, and has announced a soundbar from JBL with Google Assistant and Android TV software built in. Roku, meanwhile, is building its own smart speaker platform with partners like TCL, and Apple’s HomePod speaker can pair with an Apple TV for basic playback controls. TiVo not only lets you use Alexa to control its DVR, but was recently giving away a free Echo with the purchase of a TiVo box.

Still, Amazon will be the first to combine a smart speaker and streaming player into one box, and is already a leader in both of those categories individually. (The Fire TV outsold other streaming players last year according to IDC, and Echo devices are beating other smart speakers in market share, though Google Home has recently gained some ground.) The Fire TV Cube could help Amazon extend its lead in two important markets at the same time.

Replacing the remote

Amazon’s existing Echo and Fire TV devices can already work together to some extent. By pairing the two devices, you can ask Alexa to control video playback, search for content, and launch videos in supported apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and ESPN.

Prenner says combining the two devices allowed Amazon to optimize the Fire TV Cube for voice. On the TV, users will see contextual “hints” on how to navigate with Alexa commands, and the Cube will recognize when the TV is off so it can quickly answer queries through its built-in speakers. When the TV is on, the Fire TV Cube will essentially serve as a giant Echo Show, displaying answers to questions on the big screen. Users can then ask Alexa to show feeds from supported webcams, play trivia games, or listen to music with album art on the TV.