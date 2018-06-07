The government’s brand-new gig economy data is already outdated

Being counted counts, but sometimes counting is harder than you’d expect it to be. That seems to be true for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which this morning released its first “Contingent Workforce Survey” (CWS) in 13 years. It’s a welcome new data set but, I believe, a sorely inadequate one.

What the government’s data doesn’t tell us

To be sure, what the BLS is trying to do is admirable. Based on a growing body of research, more people are choosing to freelance by capitalizing on the digital transformation of work, in many cases generating new opportunities for themselves and their communities. Unfortunately, the new CWS isn’t likely a complete snapshot of these changes. For starters, the government’s research samples the rapidly evolving freelance workforce only at wide intervals. Aside from one study in 2001 and another in 2005, every other public report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is from the 1980s and ’90s. Contingent workers just don’t seem to be top of mind for federal researchers.

Second, the latest study’s findings are already more than a year old now. As the analyst Mary Meeker points out in her annual Internet Trends report, released last week, work is changing rapidly, with technology driving high growth in on-demand jobs. Any changes that might have occurred in roughly the past 12 to 15 months aren’t likely captured in the CWS report.

But perhaps most worrying is that its methodology probably undercounts the size of the freelance economy. In designing this year’s survey, BLS researchers used benchmarking terms like “primary job,” a concept that doesn’t always reflect how people approach and perform various kinds of independent work anymore. It’s shortsighted to use an outmoded measure just because it makes for a handy comparison with historical data; worse, it may not give researchers the insight they’ll need to design better future studies.

Other benchmarking tactics are troubling for different reasons. The CWS is framed around a one-week snapshot of labor activity, which doesn’t provide an adequate timeframe to capture how freelancers are working today. Research that my own company, Upwork, released last fall in partnership with the Freelancers Union, found that independent workers aren’t necessarily working every day or even every week; that income volatility was actually a top concern that freelancers voiced. Analyzing a single week of labor activity every 13 years is unlikely to tell you that.

What’s more, the government found that just under 7% of American workers are freelancers. By contrast, our research estimates that workforce at 36% of American workers.