77 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

It’s hard to believe this year is half over. Just kidding! Linear time has long since ceased functioning normally and we are now experiencing it at a weird Inception-y dream rate. If you told me Black Panther came out four years ago instead of four months ago, I’d say that sounds about right. There’s just so much . . . news. Let’s leave it at that. While half of the year’s movies, TV shows, albums and books may have already been released in that time, perhaps the best is yet to come. Everything on the way in July makes this year look anything but front-loaded. Have a look through Fast Company’s Creative Calendar to get a glimpse at some of the Sierra Madre-sized pop culture treasures to come.