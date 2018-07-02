77 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

It’s hard to believe this year is half over. Just kidding! Linear time has long since ceased functioning normally and we are now experiencing it at a weird Inception-y dream rate. If you told me Black Panther came out four years ago instead of four months ago, I’d say that sounds about right. There’s just so much . . . news. Let’s leave it at that. While half of the year’s movies, TV shows, albums and books may have already been released in that time, perhaps the best is yet to come. Everything on the way in July makes this year look anything but front-loaded. Have a look through Fast Company’s Creative Calendar to get a glimpse at some of the Sierra Madre-sized pop culture treasures to come.
MOVIES
- The First Purge, July 4.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp, July 6.
- Sorry to Bother You, July 6.
- Under the Tree, July 6.
- Whitney, July 6.
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, July 13.
- Skyscraper, July 13.
- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, July 13.
- Eighth Grade, July 13.
- Puzzle, July 13.
- Shock and Awe, July 13.
- The Equalizer 2, July 20.
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, July 20.
- Generation Wealth, July 20.
- McQueen, July 20.
- Hot Summer Nights, July 27.
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout, July 27.
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, July 27.
- Blindspotting, July 27.
MOVIES AT HOME
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, premieres July 6 on Netflix.
- Bleeding Steel, premieres July 6 in theaters and On Demand.
- Bill Maher: Triggered, premieres July 7 on HBO.
- Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, premieres July 16 on HBO.
- The Third Murder, premieres July 20 via Film Movement.
MUSIC
- Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, out July 6.
- Cowboy Junkies, All That Reckoning, out July 13.
- Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, out July 13.
- Body/Head, The Switch, out July 13.
- Real Friends, Composure, out July 13.
- Save Face, Merci, out July 13.
- Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose, out July 13.
- Buddy, Harlan & Alondra, out July 20.
- The Internet, Hive Mind, out July 20.
- Ty Segall and White Fence, Joy, out July 20.
- Lori McKenna, The Tree, out July 20.
- Halestorm, Vicious, out July 27.
- Boz Scaggs, Out Of The Blues, out July 27.
TV
- Mostly 4 Millennials, premieres July 1 on Adult Swim.
- Power, premieres July 1 on Starz.
- Sacred Games, premieres July 6 on Netflix.
- Somebody Feed Phil, premieres July 6 on Netflix.
- Sharp Objects, premieres July 8 on HBO.
- Follow This, premieres July 9 on Netflix.
- F*ck, That’s Delicious, premieres July 10 on Viceland.
- Most Expensivest, premieres July 10 on Viceland.
- Paid Off With Michael Torpey, premieres July 10 on truTV.
- Post Radical, premieres July 10 on Viceland.
- Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, premieres July 11 on truTV.
- Harlots, premieres July 11 on Hulu.
- Hollywood Love Story, premieres July 11 on Viceland.
- Mister Tachyon, premieres July 11 on Viceland.
- Our Cartoon President, premieres July 15 on Showtime.
- Snowfall, premieres July 19 on FX.
- Trial & Error: Lady Killer, premieres July 19 on NBC.
- Killjoys, premieres July 20 on Syfy.
- Outcast, premieres July 20 on Cinemax.
- Wynonna Earp, premieres July 20 on Syfy.
- Burden of Truth, premieres July 25 on CW.
- Castle Rock, premieres July 25 on Hulu.
- Swedish Dicks, premieres July 26 on Pop.
- Orange Is the New Black, premieres July 27 on Netflix.
- Casual, premieres July 31 on Hulu.
- Making It, premieres July 31 on NBC.
BOOKS
- What to Read and Why by Francine Prose, out July 3.
- Clock Dance by Anne Taylor, out July 10.
- A Terrible Country by Keith Gessen, out July 10.
- Half Moon Bay by Alice LaPlante, out July 10.
- If You See Me, Don’t Say Hi: Stories by Neel Patel, out July 10.
- Metamorphica by Zachary Mason, out July 10.
- My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh, out July 10.
- Some Die Nameless by Wallace Stroby, out July 10.
- Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage, out July 17.
- Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott, out July 17.
- The Late Bloomers’ Club by Louise Miller, out July 17.
- The Wrong Heaven by Amy Bonnaffons, out July 17.
- Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras, out July 31.
- The Incendiaries by R. 0. Kwon, out July 31.
[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics; Sorry To Bother You: Annapurna Pictures; Generation Wealth: Lauren Greenfield; Robin Williams: Come Into My Mind: HBO; Antman and The Wasp: Photo: Film Frame ©Marvel Studios 2018; Puzzle: Photo by Linda Kallerus, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics; Eighth Grade: Linda Kallerus, courtesy of A24; Castle Rock: Patrick Harbron; Blindspotting: Photo Credit: Ariel Nava; Hollywood Love Story: Michael Schmelling; Most Expensivest: Piotr Sikora]