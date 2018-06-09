Belmont Stakes live stream: How to watch Justify go for the Triple Crown without a TV

This year’s Belmont Stakes has turned into one of the most anticipated horse racing events in decades, as racehorse Justify tries to take the Triple Crown. If he pulls it off, he’ll become the 13th thoroughbred in history to do so and only the second since 1978 when American Pharoah took the title in 2015. The colt is currently undefeated, having taken the roses at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, but he drew a tough post spot and will be forced to run right next to the rail, which could make his job even harder. In short, it has all the makings of a great horse movie. So, even if you aren’t typically a horse racing fan, you might want to tune in to see if history is made.

While New Yorkers can head out to the track, everyone else can don their fanciest hats and drink mint juleps on the couch by tuning into NBC when the race starts: Saturday, June 9, at 5 p.m. ET, with post time slated for 6:37 p.m. More details here.

If you’re a cord-cutter, the best bet is Justify. The best bet for watching the race is on NBC Sports Live here.

You may also be able to watch a live stream on NYRA.com or on the Belmont Stakes Facebook page or in pretty much any sports bar you go to that day. May the best horse win!