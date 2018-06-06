Your iPhone case can now double as a weapons detector

Your iPhone can already take pictures, play music, make phone calls, keep track of what a lazy bum you are, help you bulk order your weekly supply of Cheetos, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Now, a company wants your phone to help you detect weapons and explosives at 40 paces. Royal Holdings, a Los Angeles-based startup focused on real-time intelligence and threat detection , has developed SWORD a smartphone attachment that uses the phone’s “audio sound waves as a sort of sonar to detect whether someone is carrying a gun, knife, or explosive device,” CNET reports.

The smartphone case includes an array of “18 antennas that can create an image profile based on the radio frequency waves” which when paired with the app’s artificial-intelligence and machine-learning driven database of weapons and explosive devices can figure out who is packing a weapon and who is just happy to see you. Per CNET, the early tests showed no false positive readings. The cost is a mere $1,250, a bargain when it comes to personal safety.

If all goes well, sales will begin next year, although the company claims they’ve already had interest and even pre-orders from Department of Homeland Security, private security companies, casinos, a very large school district, and other people who are into that sort of thing. Not bad considering the company doesn’t have a working prototype yet. They hope that will be ready in August and, hopefully, they’ll send one this way to test out in the office, ’cause the coffee in this place is definitely a weapon of mass destruction.