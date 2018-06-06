Guess which tech companies’ CEOs got the highest marks for diversity

Among the myriad “best of” lists compiled annually, Comparably ‘s Leadership Awards call out companies that get high marks from their employees for both encouraging diversity and being a great place for women to work.

Comparably analyzed anonymous employee sentiment ratings over the past year. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

Topping the list of 50 Best CEOs at large companies for female employees (none of whom are women):

1. Craig Jelinek, Costco (Issaquah, WA)

2. Satya Nadella, Microsoft (Redmond, WA)

3. Bert Bean, Insight Global (Atlanta, GA)

4. Brian Halligan, Hubspot (Cambridge, MA)

5. Brad Smith, Intuit (Mountain View, CA)

6. John Legere, T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA)

7. Rami Elghandour, Nevro (Redwood City, CA)

8. Alex Shootman, Workfront (Lehi, UT)

9. William R. Wagner, LogMeIn (Boston, MA)

10. Marc Benioff, Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)

And at the top of the list of 50 for diversity:

1. John Legere, T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA)

2. Brad Smith, Intuit (Mountain View, CA)

3. Brian Halligan, HubSpot (Cambridge, MA)

4. Craig Jelinek, Costco (Issaquah, WA)

5. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA)

6. Sundar Pichal, Google (Mountain View, CA)

7. Satya Nadella, Microsoft (Redmond, WA)

8. Bert Bean, Insight Global (Atlanta, GA)

9. Marc Benioff, Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)

10. Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines (Atlanta, GA)

This quote from an employee at Intuit sums it up best, “Everyone brings their whole self to work and we embrace people for their differences.”