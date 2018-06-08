5 ways to hack into the mind-set you need for tough conversations

Earlier this year, a young man I’d been coaching approached me with an enviable problem: He was months away from graduating from a prestigious master’s program and juggling multiple offers from three well-known tech companies. They were each offering him widely different compensation packages and all had different timelines for when they needed a response. He felt frozen and overwhelmed by the prospect of negotiating with all three employers–but knew that he’d need to in order to make a decision.

Given how much of our communication happens online, many of us feel underprepared for difficult face-to-face conversations like these–especially when they concern compensation, time off, performance, and long-term career plans. But these discussions are not only unavoidable, they’re critical to our professional growth and development. And nailing them demands going in with the right mind-set. Here are five strategies to help you get into the headspace that makes you the strongest communicator you possibly can be.

1. Visualize the end first

Rather than preparing your opening statement or worrying about how to break the ice, step back and think about the ultimate goal and your ideal outcome. Doing so can help keep you focused and calm in the face of overwhelming details. I helped the young man I was working with to see that having three job offers was a great opportunity, and that his real predicament was how to talk about it in a way that reflected his gratitude while also addressing the differences in compensation and timeline pressure.

The ultimate goal, in other words, was to do what was best for his long-term career development while simultaneously denting his student loan debt. The ideal outcome would achieve both things and–hopefully–preserve his connections with all three organizations.

2. Brainstorm many solutions, don’t seek just one

It’s easy to get mired in challenges, scrambling to identify the one approach to get you out of it. But thinking about different potential solutions encourages mental flexibility and a sense of openness that can make awkward conversations a little less forbidding. It can also create more opportunities for collaboration.

At first, having a job offer in a policy role from a well-known technology company was all my mentee was focused on. But after some reflection he realized that each company offered him different responsibilities, travel opportunities, and personal growth challenges, and he thought through how each role aligned with his own values and ideals. That made it easier to see how various paths could lead him toward an outcome he’d be happy with–rather than just one.

3. Practice out loud

Getting tongue-tied during in-person conversations is an unfortunate side effect of so much digital communication in our ordinary working lives. There’s no substitute for practicing a difficult conversation out loud. It can help reduce the onrush of anxiety, even out your tone, and lead to feedback that can make you a better communicator. It often takes someone else to point out when to slow down, enunciate, and project calm self-possession.