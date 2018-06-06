Volkswagen announces it will end animal experiments

The German carmaker has said it will no longer use animals to test the effects of diesel exhaust, CNBC reports. The move comes as Volkswagen tries to rehabilitate its image after the diesel emissions-cheating scandal in which Volkswagen cars were programmed to look as if they passed emissions tests when they had not. That scandal also revealed Volkswagen had set up experiments on 10 macaque monkeys in airtight chambers, which they then spewed diesel exhaust at. In a letter to PETA announcing the move, Volkswagen said:
“Research projects and studies must always be balanced with consideration of ethical and moral questions. Volkswagen explicitly distances itself from all forms of animal abuse. In the future, we will rule out all testing on animals, as long as there are no pressing –such as legal–reasons that would make this necessary.”
PETA welcomed the move:
“Volkswagen did the right thing in pledging to no longer conduct tests on animals, which are irrelevant to human health and not required by law. PETA is calling on other carmakers that still test on animals to follow suit and embrace modern and humane, animal-free research methods instead.”