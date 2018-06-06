Volkswagen announces it will end animal experiments

The German carmaker has said it will no longer use animals to test the effects of diesel exhaust, CNBC reports. The move comes as Volkswagen tries to rehabilitate its image after the diesel emissions-cheating scandal in which Volkswagen cars were programmed to look as if they passed emissions tests when they had not. That scandal also revealed Volkswagen had set up experiments on 10 macaque monkeys in airtight chambers, which they then spewed diesel exhaust at. In a letter to PETA announcing the move, Volkswagen said: