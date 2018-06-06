Uber is now in the European bicycle-sharing market

The ride-hailing giant has announced it will launch Jump Bikes, an electric bicycle-sharing service by the end of the summer, reports Reuters. Uber bought Jump back in April in an effort to expand into other transportation modes besides cars. Jump bikes are dockless, which means they can be securely parked anywhere and unlocked with an app. Recently such deckles bike-sharing programs have become widely popular in China and some cities in America. Announcing the launch of Jump in Europe, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said: