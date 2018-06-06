Uber is now in the European bicycle-sharing market

The ride-hailing giant has announced it will launch Jump Bikes, an electric bicycle-sharing service by the end of the summer, reports Reuters. Uber bought Jump back in April in an effort to expand into other transportation modes besides cars. Jump bikes are dockless, which means they can be securely parked anywhere and unlocked with an app. Recently such deckles bike-sharing programs have become widely popular in China and some cities in America. Announcing the launch of Jump in Europe, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said:
“The team is working hard to bring Jump to Berlin by the end of this summer and we also plan to launch in additional cities across Europe in the coming months. We’re particularly excited about bikes because they can provide a convenient, environmentally friendly ride even in dense cities where space is limited and roads can be congested.”