Instagram will reportedly let users upload hour-long videos soon

Right now Instagram users are limited to sharing videos that are one minute are less. But the Wall Street Journal says that will expand 60 times to a maximum hour soon. Sources told the Journal that the video upgrade will focus on vertical videos–or videos that are taller than they are wide. The Facebook-owned company has also had discussions with content creators and publishers in recent weeks about producing long-form video for the platform. If longer videos do come to Instagram, it would align nicely with recent moves by Facebook to give videos more prominence on the social media site.
