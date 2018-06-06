Think you’re not FBI agent material? The FBI disagrees

Not that long ago, Peter Sursi was a middle school English and Japanese teacher. Today he’s in charge of all new hiring at the FBI. That’s exactly the kind of unconventional path the bureau is hoping to encourage more of via its latest recruitment marketing campaign.

FBI job offerings are split up into three buckets: special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff positions. There are about 800 jobs in the latter category, which include human resources, doctors, nurses, accountants, linguists, and many others.

The tagline #UnexpectedAgent sounds like it could be a meme for unsuspecting criminals, or a rejected title for that 2015 Melissa McCarthy flick Spy. But launched this spring, the new recruitment effort builds on last year’s “Career Like No Other” campaign theme by more explicitly drawing a line between certain sets of skills and a career at the FBI. And those skills don’t necessarily have anything to do with law enforcement. Like, say, art history.

From identifying forged masterpieces to recovering paintings stolen during WWII, your knowledge of art history can take you on an adventure worthy of being immortalized in a work of art. Bring your passion for art to the FBI. #FBIJobs #UnexpectedAgent https://t.co/pELDUAIQFH pic.twitter.com/J0R98D8vMB — FBIJobs (@FBIJobs) May 22, 2018

“The people who dream of becoming an FBI agent early in life, I don’t have to go looking for them,” says Sursi. “The core idea here is that we need to find people who aren’t thinking about becoming special agents or [pursuing] a career at the FBI. When I was in the foreign language program, and I was in charge of national linguist hiring, what I needed were 60-year-old Pakistani women who speak fluent Urdu to come work at the FBI–and they are most likely not thinking of a career at the FBI. So my previous job was convincing people that the FBI could look like them, and I bring that to this job.”

The bureau isn’t exactly known for its marketing campaigns, and that’s partly the nature of a government agency, but also a result of Hollywood doing much of the heavy lifting when it comes to brand building, thanks to a constant stream of TV shows and movies featuring FBI agents and their work. Hell, CBS just launched a new show that’s literally called F.B.I. While far from perfect, Sursi says these portrayals do play a significant role.

“We work to make sure they show the best bureau they can, and then, of course, we’re trying to augment and expand on what Hollywood shows, like the 700 other jobs we have here,” he says. “Go back to Marketing 101, and the biggest part of the funnel is awareness. Hollywood’s fascination with the FBI helps keep us and our mission in the public eye. I only have to expand and supplement awareness, unlike my colleagues at the National Geospatial Agency—no one knows what they do unless you’re in geography. We protect the American people and uphold the constitution. I don’t have to explain that to people, in general.”