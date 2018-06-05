Matt Murray replaces Gerard Baker as Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief

The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires just announced that its current editor-in-chief Gerard Baker is leaving his post; he will be replaced by current executive editor Matt Murray, who joined the company in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks. Baker will now serve as the Journal’s editor-at-large.

Since Trump’s election, Baker has been accused of tailoring his newspaper’s coverage to avoid it being overly critical of the president (though it did break the Stormy Daniels revelations). Most recently, many insiders claimed that Baker tried to kill a piece of visual journalism about the 2008 crash because it “didn’t conform to his political views.” When Baker first took the EIC position in 2012, The Guardian wrote that, at the time, he “was criticized as a ‘neo-conservative’ who is ‘pro-business’ and ‘anti-Obama’.”

According to the announcement, Baker will “continue to make an important contribution to the Journal‘s development.”