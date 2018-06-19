Terminators? Why the U.S. Marines have started shooting at robots

In the dystopian future portrayed by The Terminator series, the robots are alive and shooting, nuking, and otherwise hunting down what’s left of the human race. It’s hard not to think of those iconic movie images of the red-eyed cyborgs with the news that the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has started to use autonomous robots for target practice.

It feeds the dire warnings from artificial intelligence pessimists that, one day, the robots will rise against us. But for now, at least, they’re the ones taking the bullets.

Marathon Targets, a startup that’s building on research developed at the University of Sydney in Australia, have developed unarmed robo-targets for military live-fire training. Think of them as an enhanced version of the stationary and pop-up targets that have dominated marksmanship courses for generations.

“When it comes to actual real bullets and real guns shooting at stuff, it really is almost unchanged since Valley Forge,” says Ralph Petroff, Marathon Targets’s president for U.S. operations.

The bots—essentially small self-driving cars that can be mounted with human-shaped targets—can zoom across a training ground in a variety of configurations.

“You can have, for example, a very basic scenario where the robot just goes left to right, left to right, and mimics someone going across an alleyway,” Petroff says. Or the robots can play roles in a more complex scenario, with training instructors able to tweak parameters like their aggression and confidence levels.

“Once the shooting starts, the robots—if you have any kind of scenario—one robot gets hit and others will immediately run for cover, or they will all try to gravitate to their fallen comrade,” he says. “They will run for cover, or they may just try and attack you.”