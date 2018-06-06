How to come back to work after taking mental health leave

Taking time off from work to address physical ailments or disabilities happens often enough to (generally) avoid the burden of stigma. But when it comes to mental health leave, many people hesitate to use it.

While the Americans With Disabilities Act does require employers to offer accommodations for workers addressing mental health concerns, it’s still easy to make excuses for staying at work in these situations. Even if you do take a sabbatical, it can be daunting to start a job search afterwards. Fairygodboss recently spoke with three women who returned to the working world after taking mental-health leave, and they offered great advice to anyone considering the same.

Stay focused on the future and work to rebuild the career you want in a time frame that makes sense for you

After losing her fiancé in Tower 1 of the World Trade Center on 9/11, New York City psychotherapist and former corporate trainer Karen opted for a two-month mental health sabbatical to contend with the shock and grief of this tragedy. Karen used this time to take stock of her fast-changing world and take necessary steps to reclaim her life while still allowing herself the opportunity to mourn and reflect. “I went to New Jersey to stay with family and started bereavement therapy and joined a support group. I also spent time with family and friends, focused on finding another New York City apartment I could live in by myself, and [let myself] not think about work,” Karen told Fairygodboss.

When she felt prepared to return to work in November 2001, Karen used open and honest communication to assert her needs to her bosses and coworkers. “I stayed in touch with my boss [throughout my leave] and was honest about when I felt ready to return. Fortunately, I was able to return to my position on a part-time basis, [which helped me] to ease back into everyday life again,” Karen explained. “I let people know at work that I was still not totally okay, but that they could [feel free to] ask me about it. I took full lunch breaks and walks as needed. [I made the decision to prioritize] my well-being as I readjusted.”

Karen’s determination to treat her own self-care as a crucial task helped her transition back into her workflow, and she offers the following advice to women seeking to go back to work after temporary mental-health leave: “Be honest with your bosses and coworkers about how you are doing and what you need, educate them on [your struggles], and remember that you are entitled to privacy in the workplace. If you are interviewing for a new job, do not be ashamed and do not feel that you have to share details; [telling prospective employers that] you needed time to take care of yourself and deal with a personal matter is sufficient. Take time to do things you enjoy, allow yourself to have bad days, and carve out time to see a therapist or join a support group.”

