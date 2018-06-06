Exclusive: VR leader The Void launches global expansion

These days, many people think of virtual reality as something you do at home while wearing a headset like an Oculus Rift or Gear VR. But another hot side of the technology is what’s called location-based VR: large-scale installations in places like malls or alongside movie theaters that people can physically walk through, experiencing a full story while wearing a gussied-up VR rig.

One of the leaders in this space is The Void, which has already opened several locations in the U.S., London, Canada, and Dubai, where it’s currently showing Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, which it built in conjunction with Disney’s ILMxLab. Now, The Void is embarking on an ambitious global expansion.

Fast Company has learned that the company is preparing to launch new locations in nine U.S. cities, including New York; Hollywood; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; and Philadelphia. The Void is also, according to CEO Cliff Plumer, planning on launching new experiences in Europe and Asia. This latest international expansion will begin in Asia later this year.

The Void says it wants its locations to offer visitors a choice of experiences; the company is building its newest locations to be able to switch between content within a matter of minutes, Plumer says. The first to do this will be in Las Vegas, which is opening up in a couple of weeks. It will offer both Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire as well as a new in-house-created horror experience. Other locations will be able to convert between education, entertainment, and training throughout the course of a day, Plumer explains.

All of this comes after closing an undisclosed Series A round of funding late last year.