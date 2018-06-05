How to help the victims of Guatemala’s volcanic eruption

On Sunday, Guatemala’s Volcán de Fuego erupted, sending a river of lava and plumes of ash, gas, and soot into nearby villages. It was a cataclysmic event that killed at least 25 people, and injured at least 300 more.

The volcano is some 25 miles southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, and is close to the popular vacation spot, Antigua. More than 3,100 people have been evacuated so far, and 1.7 million otherwise have been affected by the volcano. Rescue operations have been hampered by dangerous conditions, and the death toll is expected to rise, according to BBC.

People are using social media to spread awareness about the need for assistance, usually accompanied by the hashtag #VolcanDeFuego and #PrayforGuatemala. If you want to help, here are ways to get involved: