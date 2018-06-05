Kate Spade has died in apparent suicide

Fashion designer Kate Spade has reportedly died , according to the Associated Press . Officials told the AP that Spade was found hanging in her Manhattan apartment earlier this morning.

Her company, Kate Spade, was scooped up by Coach last year in a $2.4 billion deal. A decade before that, she sold her minority stake in the fashion brand to Neiman Marcus. It has over 175 stores around the globe. In 2016, she launched another venture, Frances Valentine, named after her daughter.

Spade was 55. She is survived by Frances and her husband Andy, who is the brother of comedian David Spade.

Editor’s note: If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.