Casper just launched a nap pillow

Casper has decided to create a fun-sized version of its regular pillow for on-the-go sleeping. According to Jeff Chapin, Casper’s co-founder and chief product officer, customers had been asking for a mini version of the original casper pillow that launched three years ago. It could be handy for planes, for instance, or for when you simply can’t get through the rest of your work day without some shut eye.

So here it is guys. The product is loaded with tons of useful features: It comes with a pillow case and travel bag, it’s made from breathable percale and silky microfiber, and it is backed by a 10 year warranty. But luxurious mid-day napping does not come cheap. The mini pillow costs $35. (For comparison, the standard size pillow goes for $75.)