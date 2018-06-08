These 5 time-wasters are killing your job search

Job searches always take time but don’t have to waste time. As a time management coach, I’ve worked with many job seekers who stick to whatever feels safe and comfortable instead of doing what’s effective, only to find their job searches stretching on for an eternity. But in my experience, making your job search more efficient starts with recognizing these five signs that you’re wasting time.

1. Relying on a single strategy

If you only try to find a job one way–particularly through online job postings–you’re likely wasting time. Most people find new jobs through various forms of networking. It often feels safer to keep your job search between you and your computer, but you’re missing out if you don’t diversify your strategy.

So definitely invest some time filling out digital applications, including trying out different job sites and going to individual companies’ career pages. But branch out from there. Talk to people you know, reach out to folks from your alma mater, and go to events where you’re likely to meet new people. Considering connecting with recruiters and even temp firms, as well; even if you aren’t interested in the openings they might have available right now, you’ll get some useful insight into the current state of the market in your field.

Related: Five things to do when you’ve exhausted all the job boards

2. Searching without taking action

Some people treat their “job search” like obsessive online shopping: They’ll spend hours and hours looking at postings but never follow through on applying to anything. You can’t (and shouldn’t) apply to every job you come across. But if you never apply, something’s wrong; you might be paralyzed by anxiety or indecision or simple fatigue. Try setting a goal that requires you to apply to a set number of openings each week–perhaps two to five. This ensures that you’re not just wasting time searching without any follow-through.

Related: 7 simple tips for beating job-search burnout

3. Applying to jobs you don’t actually want

It can feel super vulnerable applying to a job that you’re really excited about and know you’re qualified for. But only applying to jobs where you’re vastly over- or underqualified is wasting your time. If it’s a mistake to be too selective and only apply to openings that look like perfect fits, then the reverse is also true: Applying indiscriminately to too many opportunities in the hope that something might work out is a poor strategy, too. If you don’t feel any butterflies in your stomach at all after sending out an application, it might be a sign that this job isn’t for you–and was a waste of time applying to.