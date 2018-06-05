advertisement
  11:30 am

Here’s the letter two senators just sent Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s latest scandal

[Photo: Flickr user Anthony Quintano]
By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the wake of Sunday night’s New York Times exposé reporting that Facebook offered mobile device manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung, access to private user information, Congress is steaming mad. Yesterday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) basically accused CEO Mark Zuckerberg of lying to Congress during his recent testimony when he claimed that users have “complete control” over who sees their data on Facebook.

And this morning, Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) wrote a letter to Zuckerberg demanding answers to several questions—specifically how Facebook verifies that device manufacturers are complying with agreements stipulating that users’s information won’t be used for other purposes and what the specific policies on data storage and retention are in those agreements.

Facebook has yet to respond to the senators’ letter, but in a blog post yesterday it disputed some of the NYT‘s assertions, insisting that friends’ information like photos was only accessible on devices “when people made a decision to share their information with those friends. We are not aware of any abuse by these companies.”

Here’s the letter:

