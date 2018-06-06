Can this wearable remind you to not get distracted?

When it’s clipped to your waist, this small device tracks each breath you take, and then uses machine learning–and insights based on two decades of neuroscience research–to analyze what your breathing patterns say about your mental state. On an app, colored bubbles indicate whether you’re focused, distracted, stressed, or in a state of flow or peak performance, and then a set of tools help you train to stay focused longer.

“It’s something that [knows] exactly when you are distracted and increases awareness in you,” says Mick Adams, a co-founder of Tinylogics, the startup that made the new tool, called Foci. The product launched on Kickstarter today. “Then, with fast intervention, you can stop this distraction cycle immediately.”

Adams started trying to find solutions for distraction as a student at Cambridge University, and experimented with various psychological techniques to try to help himself focus and work better. “It wasn’t really enough, because the real problem I found was that I was getting addicted to technology,” he says. “This is the larger problem–everyone is constantly connected, everyone’s talking about this, and there aren’t many solutions.”

For many people, unplugging isn’t an option. The new tool, which Adams developed with a team of co-founders who met at Cambridge, assumes that distractions won’t go away, but attempts to train people to better deal with them. It’s based on well-established research on the links between breathing and cognition. When a person is extremely focused, their breathing becomes very uniform and slightly faster than usual. In a lab, Adams says, it’s fairly easy to measure how focused someone is by tracking their breathing.

That’s challenging to do accurately outside of a lab, but the new device uses machine learning to deal with noise in real-world tests and to personalize its analysis.

Within four hours, it trains itself to establish someone’s individual baseline, and then it can tell if they’re focused, how long they’ve been focused, and how deep that focus is. The connected smartphone app shows a series of orbs that change color as someone’s mental state changes and then provides other feedback.

In alpha tests with students at Cambridge, testers often left the app open on their phones to follow the visualization. “You don’t necessarily know when you’re getting distracted, and when you’re focused,” says Adams. “It’s a subconscious feeling. We’re trying to help people understand their subconscious through this visualization.”