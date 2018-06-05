advertisement
Starbucks stock is still sinking after Howard Schultz’s announced departure

[Photo: twalmedia/Pixabay]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Yesterday, Starbucks veteran and current executive chair of the company Howard Schultz announced that he was stepping down from his role at the company. Instantly, the stock dropped more than 1% in after-hours trading.

The announcement may still be impacting Starbucks’ stock. Currently the price per share is in a nose-dive–down over 2% from last night’s closing price. While this is likely due to Schultz’s departure–he’s long been considered a major guiding force for Starbucks–other factors could also be at play too. For instance, the company remains the butt of negative social media, despite its heavily publicized nationwide anti-bias training for staff.

