How activists like Emma González fight burnout

Take it from leaders like Common, Cecile Richards, Cynthia Nixon, Al Gore, and labor leader Dolores Huerta–a few of the influencers who spoke at the Teen Vogue Summit in New York City last week. Aimed to empower young activists to turn up to the polls and mobilize for action, the summit aligned with National Gun Awareness Day and the start of Pride Month but also hit on other topical issues, from immigration rights, police brutality, and racial and gender equality to climate change, mental health awareness, and criminal justice reform. While Teen Vogue and Them chief content officer Phillip Picardi opened the summit with a call to action to the young leaders in attendance to continue to speak out and stand up, the theme (and challenge) of balancing turning up with practicing self-care wasn’t lost.

“You’ve been going, going, going very quickly the past few months. What have you been doing to sit down, slow down, and not go crazy?” actress Rowan Blanchard asked #NeverAgain gun-control movement cofounder Emma González in an on-stage interview.

“I’ve found Brooklyn 99 on Netflix,” said González, the graduating Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior who responded to the February school shooting that killed 17 of her classmates by co-organizing the largest pro gun control rally in U.S. history. “Everyone’s on their laptops doing stuff, people are on calls, and I’m lying down under the table alternating between Brooklyn 99 and The Office, which I’ve seen nine times.”

In those moments when you’re overwhelmed with current events or by the thought of all that you want to change–be it in the office or the world–how do you balance your sense of urgency with your sanity? How do you avoid burnout and letting your news diet paralyze you into inaction? Here, other activists, entrepreneurs, politicians, and entertainers share their tips.

Find your body massage equivalent–Kid Fury, vlogger, comedian, and podcast cohost

“I schedule specific times when I’m going to read the news and when I’m not . . . Then I look to do things that are a release. I love video games [like The Sims] as a form of escapism . . . A Beyoncé concert is a full body massage for me . . . If your thing is writing, reading, riding your bike, going to the dog park–whatever gives you your release–go for that in the moment when you’re losing it. Because you absolutely will. And we need our wits about us to be as mentally healthy as possible and to actually enact change.”

