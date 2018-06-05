It is time to stop defending Bill Clinton

Of all the people the general public should be hearing from in 2018, somewhere in the bottom 10–sandwiched in between Yakov Smirnoff and the Philly Phanatic —is former president Bill Clinton. This deep dearth of necessity, however, didn’t stop Clinton from airing out some musty opinions about his late-’90s sex scandal on television Monday morning.

During an interview that aired on The Today Show, promoting a presidential thriller Clinton wrote with James Patterson, NBC News’ Craig Melvin gave the former POTUS a light grilling. Specifically, he asked Clinton if he would have “approached the accusations differently” were he president in 2018, “with everything that’s going on with the #MeToo movement.” Despite the fact that this question conjures a multiverse with many difficult-to-account-for variables (is Clinton a third-term president in this scenario?), it should have been an easy at-bat for a veteran question-taker. Instead, Hillary’s husband biffed it, hard, perhaps eroding the final shred of foundation from which some on the left continue to defend him.

The interview on The Today Show revealed the former president in an entirely unflattering, decidedly un-woke light. Beyond claiming he wouldn’t have handled the fallout from his affair with Monica Lewinsky any differently today, he also admitted that he’s never privately apologized to her, and that, while he likes the #MeToo movement, he doesn’t “agree with everything.” (“I still have some questions about some of the decisions which have been made,” he added for good measure, leaving spectators to wonder exactly which ones.) Despite all the soul-searching men have been urgently encouraged to do over the past nine months, Clinton apparently still imagines that the 22-year old White House intern was an equally culpable party in her affair with the then-POTUS, and harbors zero guilt over what his protracted denial over their affair did to her life.

All he had to do was feign some retroactive distress over what Lewinsky went through back then and pay slightly better lip service to the current movement and he would’ve emerged unscathed. Instead, his response should make his supporters question why they ever forgave Clinton for his collection of accusers.

I have a vague memory as a teenager of learning that Clinton accusers Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey existed, but that they weren’t to be taken seriously. I don’t recall the harbinger of this narrative—was it Bill Maher? Craig Kilborn?–only that it was quite convincing and that it stuck. Media narratives about women have a tendency to do that. These in particular managed to stick so well that even during the 2016 election, when I could have Googled those women’s names at any time, I relied on the hyperlink in my brain that jumped to some vague assurance that these women were proven liars. They weren’t! It may have just been too uncomfortable to contemplate at the time because those women were willing to be human props in the final stage of Trump’s disgusting campaign. (Not that they were alone on that score, though.)

Clinton’s name was mostly absent from #MeToo denunciations last fall, aside from the tortured chorus of “What about Bill Clinton?” coming from staunch Trump defenders. But even though, unlike Trump, Clinton never brazenly claimed his accusers were not attractive enough to sexually abuse, the former president still has a lot to answer for. During the election, defending Bill Clinton felt like the right thing to do for many people, including the author of this post. The main reason we did so, however, was to protect Hillary Clinton. Whatever Bill’s transgressions or possible crimes, it’s unfair to punish her for them based on the information available. Now that the election is long over, and we’re examining historical injustices to women closer than ever, there is no longer any need to prop up Bill Clinton—especially when people use him to justify Donald Trump.

The tried-and-true whataboutism Trump supporters employed to defend his indefensible actions on the campaign trail continues to this day. Simply point out the sheer number of Trump’s accusers anywhere online and some troll will emerge–as if summoned, Candyman-style–to mention Bill Clinton. “Other people have done bad things before, so Trump can do anything bad with impunity forever,” seems to be the logic of this argument. Rather than respond by defending Bill Clinton, however, it’s just as easy to agree that, yes, Bill Clinton was unforgivably shitty with women, period. What a relief to come to that conclusion with Trump 20 years too late for the chance to do anything satisfying about it!