4 actual business stories Trump’s latest anthem firebomb is distracting you from

The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony–one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.

This latest attack by Trump on football players who do not choose to stand for the national anthem in protest of the way minorities are being treated has, again, distorted media attention from other stories. Matter of fact, many speculate that Trump’s such attacks are designed to do just that–distract by creating emotional, hot-button issues. But what did the president want to distract us from this time? Sports Illustrated sums it up nicely:

There was the late-breaking news that a review of documents seized in an FBI raid of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s home and office found that just a small fraction of them—less than 200 of nearly 300,000 documents and files—are privileged or partially privileged according to a court-appointed watchdog, contrary to arguments made by lawyers for Trump who are not under federal investigation. On top of that, special counsel prosecutors accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of tampering with witnesses in the tax and money laundering case against him. He could face jail time.

Of course, Trump’s tantrums also distract the public from other non-Trump-related news. After all, there’s only so much news a person is willing to ingest in a day. As for what business-related news you probably missed due to all the reporting on Trump’s latest tantrum: