Saudi Arabia just issued its first driving licenses to women

The issuing of driving licenses to 10 women is a historic move in a country where society is heavily male-dominated. Saudi Arabia’s government issued the licenses to the 10 women after they took a brief driving exam and eye test, reports the Guardian. All the women already had other driving licenses from countries including Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. The issuing of the 10 driver’s licenses comes just weeks before the June 24 date where all women will be given the right to drive in the country. However, Saudi Arabia still has five men and four women detained for campaigning for the right for women to drive.