Sharp is buying Toshiba’s PC business

The Japanese television giant has announced it will acquire Toshiba’s PC business for $36 million, reports Reuters. The move is a return to a market that Sharp abandoned eight years ago. However, this time Sharp thinks they can make more money in the PC world as the company is planning to leverage assets from their parent Foxconn to make PCs more cheaply, increasing their margins. The sale of its PC division to Sharp marks the end of an era for Toshiba. The company launched the world’s first laptop way back in 1985.