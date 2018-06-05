Grab drivers in southeast Asia are now mini-convenience stores, too

The ride-hailing giant that bought out Uber’s business in the region last year has found another way to make rides more profitable for drivers (and the company, of course), reports TechCrunch. Grab has teamed up with U.S. startup Cargo to sell a selection of snacks, toiletries, and phone chargers to riders during their trip. Drivers who take part in the program will be given a Cargo box for free, which includes free samples of products as well as products to sell. The drivers make a 25% commission on all paid sales, plus an extra dollar every time a rider places an order or free sample request on Cargo’s website. Cargo says drivers who partake in their service can earn an extra $300 a month by selling their items.