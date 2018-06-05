Facebook and Google broke campaign laws, says Washington State

The lawsuits stemmed from efforts by Eli Sanders, a reporter for The Stranger, and Gareth Edwards, a transparency advocate, to obtain details on the political ads the companies have sold during elections in Washington State. The laws of Seattle and Washington State are unique for the broad scope, applying to companies that sell any political advertising aimed at influencing the electorate during an election.

According to the law, companies must reveal, upon request, the “exact nature and extent” of the political advertising services they’ve provided, as well as specific information on each political ad’s cost and purchaser. But as Ferugson charges in Monday’s filings, the companies have “at no point” provided all the data that he and the public have requested. Their repeated failures to produce legally required political ad data constitutes “negligent and/or intentional” behavior by the companies, Ferguson charges. (The lawsuit against Facebook is here; the lawsuit against Google is here.)

The ads in question are a microcosm of a national and global phenomenon, in which anonymously sent and sometimes false information can be spread through micro-targeted messages only visible to certain voters, or so called “dark ads.” In one case uncovered by The Stranger, a failed candidate for Seattle city attorney used narrowly targeted Facebook ads to promote a misleading claim about property crime during Seattle’s 2017 municipal elections.

It’s not known how many other campaigns used ads like this to influence Seattle voters, or what those ads said. In his suits, Ferguson notes that at the state level, campaigns have spent $4.6 million on political ads on Facebook and Google since 2008.

Ferguson’s filings ask for penalties against the companies to be determined at trial. Companies could pay up to $10,000 per violation of campaign finance rules, which could quickly amount to millions of dollars. (The companies’ failure to comply with state laws stretches back five years, to 2013, according to Ferguson. Last year alone, nearly 650 political ad expenditures were made on Facebook during Seattle elections.) Ferguson is also asking that Facebook and Google pay for all costs associated with the state’s investigation and trial.

While FCC rules currently exempt digital ads from transparency disclosures, the broad language used to define “commercial advertiser” and “political advertising” in Washington State apply not just to television, radio, and billboards, but also to digital platforms. A number of efforts are afoot to close the digital ads loophole nationally, including Congress’ proposed Honest Ads Act, and Facebook, Google, and Twitter have also pledged to institute more transparency measures around elections.