Facebook and Google broke campaign laws, says Washington State

The lawsuits stemmed from efforts by Eli Sanders, a reporter for The Stranger, and Gareth Edwards, a transparency advocate, to obtain details on the political ads the companies have sold during elections in Washington State. The laws of Seattle and Washington State are unique for the broad scope, applying to companies that sell any political advertising aimed at influencing the electorate during an election.

According to the law, companies like Facebook must reveal, upon request, the “exact nature and extent” of the political advertising services they’ve provided, as well as specific information on each political ad’s cost and purchaser. But as Ferugson charges in Monday’s filings, the companies have “at no point” provided all the data that he and the public have requested. Their repeated failures to produce legally required political ad data constitutes “negligent and/or intentional” behavior by the companies, Ferguson charges. (The lawsuit against Facebook is here; the lawsuit against Google is here.)

While Facebook’s much-touted new political ads archive aims to document all political ads, the platform still does not meet the strict standards of Seattle and Washington: it not disclose data on each political ad’s intended and actual audiences, as Wayne Barnett, the director of the Seattle Ethics Commission, has said it should.

The Facebook archive is also currently limited only to ads sent on or after May 7, 2018, and has so far missed an untold number of ads that should have been labeled in its database. It also does not appear to be “open for public inspection,” as mandated by Seattle and Washington State disclosure laws: It’s only available to Facebook members. (Google does not offer a political ads archive.)

The ads in question are a microcosm of a national and global phenomenon, in which sometimes false information can be spread through micro-targeted messages funded by unknown donors and only visible to certain voters—so called “dark ads.”

In one case uncovered by The Stranger, a failed candidate for Seattle city attorney used narrowly targeted Facebook ads to promote a misleading claim about property crime during Seattle’s 2017 municipal elections.