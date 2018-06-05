Ad giant Ogilvy unveils global company rebrand and reorganization

It doesn’t take a lot of digging to know that the advertising industry is in a seismic state of flux right now. It’s been happening for the last decade and only getting more intense as new technology, platforms, consumer behavior, and competitors seem to reveal themselves in waves. You know it’s officially a thing when The New Yorker‘s Ken Auletta writes a whole book about it .

Today, global ad agency network Ogilvy is unveiling a global company rebrand and reorganization, more than two years in the making, to better tackle these new challenges. When John Seifert was promoted to become chief executive of The Ogilvy Group in January 2016, this was his objective. After spending his entire 38-year career at Ogilvy, watching it expand into more than 450 offices in 120 countries, with 16,000 employees. While part of holding company WPP, Ogilvy is one of the larger agency networks, with a wide array of businesses and practices, including advertising, public relations and public affairs, branding and identity, shopper and retail marketing, healthcare communications, direct, digital, promotion, and more. Increasingly, the agency looked more like a holding company of its own, as opposed to the nimble, seamlessly integrated business that modern marketers need.

“In a world that’s questioning the relevance of brands–from big data making brands irrelevant to consumer experience in a digital environment making brands irrelevant–we’re sailing in with the view that brands have never been more important,” says Seifert. “The way brands are built, managed, and how audiences engage with them is changing, not the brands themselves. We’re reaffirming our commitment to brand building, but in a new modern marketing environment.”

Ok, so what does that actually mean? Beyond the new paint job of a redesigned logo, it means that all the separate offices and areas of expertise, previously run as largely separate business units with their own financials, will now operate as one company. The idea is to deliver on the initial promise of a global network of expertise, while cutting out the business bureaucracy preventing it from truly tapping in to its collaborative potential.

After starting the rollout among its U.S. operations last year, the company is going from a matrix of sub-brands to one, represented by 12 crafts and six core capabilities along with a new operating system. The crafts are creative, strategy, delivery, client service, data, finance, technology, talent, business development, marketing and communications, administrative, and production. The capabilities are brand strategy, advertising, customer engagement and commerce, PR and influence, digital transformation, and partnerships.

“The unintended consequence of our past actions was that, as clients were going through this evolution, in terms of their marketing competencies, how they engaged consumers, distributed content, and even how they sold their product, the initial agency response to fulfill those requirements was to either buy or build a business around the individual piece parts,” says Seifert.

As a result, two things happened, unintentionally, that Seifert says have been holding Ogilvy back. First were those individual parts carrying their own financial framework, only doing things of interest to their own P&L, and not interested in doing something for the greater good of the company. Second, they started attracting people who would only view the world through a specialist lens. “What we’re trying to say now, as a brand, is that if someone from Ogilvy is at the table with a client, that client should be able to depend on the company looking at their needs in the most integrated, most holistic way possible,” says Seifert. “It doesn’t mean we have to do everything, but it should mean we can make it happen.”